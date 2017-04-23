Early voting begins

Early voting for major elections in Amarillo begins today, Monday, April 24.

You can vote for City Council, Amarillo ISD's School Board and Amarillo College Board of Regents at the following locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 am - 5 pm) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 am - 7 pm)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 am - 5 pm) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 am - 7 pm)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

