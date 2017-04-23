As we start a new work week, we have a look at area lane closures that may cause you a delay.
The right lane of I-40 Eastbound from Adkinson Road to Helium will close tomorrow and Tuesday for fog seal operations. The right lane of I-40 westbound will also be closed at the Carson County line for concrete repair. Then the right lane of I-40 westbound will also close at Whitaker Road for bridge deck repair. You should expect slow moving vegetation operations on both I-40 and I-27 in both the right and left lanes and service roads in all directions throughout the week.
ONGOING PROJECTS
US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project
· Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.
· Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues.
· Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues.
· Expect intermittent one lane closures during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:
o On Pierce Street at 6th Avenue
o On Fillmore at 6th Avenue
o On 10th Ave at Buchanan Street
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)
· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.
· Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.
· Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)
· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.
· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.
· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.
Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)
· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.
· The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.
· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.
South Loop 335 (Hollywood)
· The frontage road between Washington Street and the railroad tracks will be reduced to a single lane of one-way traffic as it goes under the bridge; traffic will alternate directional flow controlled by traffic signals.
· Between Washington and Georgia streets, traffic will be reduce to a single lane and motorists should look for flaggers directing traffic.
· Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.
· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.
· Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.
· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.
· The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.
· The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.
· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.
· Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.
· Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.
· From I-27 to Valleyview Drive, traffic will be reduced to one lane east and westbound with no left turn lanes.
