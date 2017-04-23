1 dead after crashing truck in Thompson Park

One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree in Thompson Park.

Amarillo Police were called near the dog park in Thompson Park just before 8 pm last night on a vehicle striking a tree. Twenty year old Carlos Balderrama of Amarillo had driven his 2001 Dodge Ram truck into a tree. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. Amarillo Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this collision.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.