Local officers honor fallen law enforcement in Memorial Trek Across Texas

The Amarillo Police Department took place in the Memorial Trek Across Texas today.

The ride honors fallen law enforcement officers. Memorial Trek riders are on a mission to bring attention to the self sacrifice and dedication to duty that each officer and their families make each day for their community and the state. The ride through Amarillo honored fallen officer, Justin Scherlen and his family. San Antonio Police Officer Steven Bazany helped organize the ride and said they hope to show families of fallen officers that their loved ones will always be remembered.

"Every year, one percent of the Texas community stands up to become a police officer. It takes a very special person to be a policeman," said Bazany. He continued saying, "Policemen are not just a guy with a badge and a gun on his hip going around writing people tickets. Policemen are fathers, brothers, sons, dads, mothers, daughters, and they go out and give all they have to protect people."

Officers held a remembrance ceremony after the ride where they gave a flag to the family of Officer Scherlen.

