Second Chance Prom benefits Martha's Home

Martha's Home is hosting their 9th Annual Second Chance Prom this evening.

They're having an Alice In Wonderland theme for those who either missed their first prom or want a second chance to experience prom with friends. Martha's Home Director of Development Sarah Silva said this event helps give homeless ladies in the community a second chance as well.

"It's important to support our nonprofits that are helping literally get people off the streets and into homes and get them to be more self-sufficient so they can contribute to the community as well," said Silva. She continued saying, "We really do need the community support to come out and do these types of things with us."

All proceeds from tonight's event will go to Martha's Home. If you didn't get the chance to attend tonight, but would still like to donate, call Martha's Home at (803)443-5577.

