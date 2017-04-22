Test drive a vehicle, help Make-A-Wish North Texas

Tri-State Ford is lending Make-A-Wish North Texas a helping hand with their "Drive 4 UR Community" event.

For every person who comes to test drive a vehicle, Tri-State Ford will donate ten dollars to Make-A-Wish, up to $1,000. Tri-State Ford General Manager John Justice said they're honored to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation make a difference in the Panhandle.

"They're a big part of the community, Make-A-Wish is, and they do a lot of special things for special folks," said Justice. He continued saying, "To be able to send somebody on a trip and do some of the benefits that they do, you know it's important for them to have enough money to do those kind of programs and make a difference in somebody's life."

If you didn't make it to the test drive event today, you can donate to Make-A-Wish North Texas here.

