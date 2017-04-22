Panhandle Paws of Hope partnered with WesTex Document for their first ever "Petals for Pups & Shred Day."

Dog owners gathered at Burns Studio to have their furry friend's paws dipped in paint and placed on a canvas. Artists then turned the paw prints into a painting. WesTex Document was also offering shredding services to all, in return for a donation to PPOH.

All donations made today will go to veterinary bills for animals at PPOH.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.