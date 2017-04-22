Local residents rally in today's "March for Science" - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local residents rally in today's "March for Science"

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo residents took to the streets this Earth Day to take a stand for science.

They marched from Sunset Center to Medi Park for a rally supporting and celebrating scientific research, education, and true facts. Organizers say they want to raise awareness concerning medical and environmental issues and threats to funding research and environmental protection.

