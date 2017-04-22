"Secure Your ID Shred Day"

The Better Business Bureau helped the community prevent identity theft today.

They held a free shredding event where folks could dispose of documents with their personal information on them. Volunteers tell us before 10 am they had seen more than 100 cars and they are expecting more than 500 cars to pass through the event today. BBB CEO Janna Kiehl said an event like this is crucial in order to keep your personal information safe.

"This helps to take personal information out of the hands of identity thieves, so it helps consumers to get rid of their paper in a safe way," said Kiehl. She continued saying, "It helps them get rid of bulk amounts of paper because they can bring up to 4 boxes."

More than 13-million Americans were victims of identity theft in 2016. The BBB hopes residents take advantage of events like this to help keep our community safe.

