UPDATE: Name of fatality in HWY 207 wreck released

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a one-vehicle crash in Armstrong County around 3 pm today, resulting in the death of one person.

John Mendoza of Muleshoe, was driving a 1999 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on SH-207, about one mile north of RM 285. The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and down a steep drop off nearly 50 feet below the roadway. Mendoza was pronounced dead on scene by the Armstrong County Justice of the Peace. What led to Mendoza leaving the roadway is still under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.

INITIAL REPORT:

DPS Troopers tell us one person is dead this afternoon after driving their semi-truck off the road on Highway 207 between Claude and Silverton.

They said only one vehicle was involved and the driver died at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released as officials notify next of kin. This is a developing story as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.