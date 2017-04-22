Canyon VFD receives $20,000 grant, military vehicle

The Canyon Volunteer Fire Department recently received an excess military vehicle to convert into a multi-purpose firefighting truck.

The truck was awarded through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program. Canyon VFD also received a $20,000 grant for a slip on unit through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. Both programs are administered through Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fire officials say the weight and size of this truck will allow the VFD greater access to tight or less accessible areas and makes it easier to go through snow, high water or muddy areas when an emergency arises.

