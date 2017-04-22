Police remind vehicle for hire drivers of City Ordinance

With the rising demand for services like Uber and Lyft, Amarillo Police want to remind you of the City Ordinance pertaining to taxi cabs and vehicles for hire.

The ordinance requires those driving a taxi cab or vehicle for hire to fill out a permit application through the Amarillo Police Department. This ensures the applicant has never been convicted of a sex offense and has no armed robbery or felony DUI convictions in the last ten years. It also makes sure the applicant's sight and hearing are good enough to safely operate a motor vehicle. The cost of the permit is six dollars a year.

Anyone with questions about the applicant process can call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (806)378-9402.

