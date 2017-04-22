"Medication Cleanout" event safely disposes medicines

The Clovis Police Department is investigating 'telephonic threats' and is asking for help locating a person of interest in their investigation.
The prosecution and defense both rested their cases today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.
As the City of Amarillo continues to gather public input on the trash cart proposal, one local group wants to add recycling to the discussion.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a grass fire east of Channing.
The staff at Opportunity School says the flu virus is effecting children of all ages.
