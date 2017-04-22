"Medication Cleanout" event safely disposes medicines

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center held it's 50th Medication Cleanout today.

Amarillo police officers were on site at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-Amarillo campus, providing security and assistance in collecting the medication. The program has previously taken in more than 34,000 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medications and sharps for proper disposal. This event is meant to help prevent narcotic medications from falling into the hands of drug abusers. TTUHSC Assistant Professor Dr. Kenna Payne said the collections provide safe option for disposing of possibly dangerous medications.

"Children and pets can get into those medications that are in the trash and potentially have adverse affects from taking those medications," said Payne. She continued saying, "It also goes into landfills and potentially, eventually into our water supply so we would like to dispose of them in a more safe way."

If you missed today's medication cleanout, there will be another one in Amarillo this fall. You can also dispose medications any time at the Potter County Sheriff's Office, the Randall County Sheriff's Office, or the Amarillo Pharmaceutical Care Center .

