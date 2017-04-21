Buy emergency supplies tax free this weekend

We've experienced wildfires, freezing temperatures, and tornadoes the past few months, and severe weather season is only beginning.

The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax event is this weekend, in effort to help you stock up on emergency supplies. First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas said predicting the next Panhandle severe weather event is challenging, but we can be ready in the calm before the storm.

"The safest step you can take is having a plan, having an emergency kit, having all those items and all that stuff set up ready to go so that way when severe weather strikes all you have to do is just get to that safe spot," said Thomas.

Preparation experts said when severe storms hit, proper planning makes all the difference. Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Regional Services Director John Kiehl said everyone should have a plan.

"The time to think about what you really need for your family or from your house, aught not be the time you're running out of the house when the house is on fire," said Kiehl.

In the event of severe weather, you may need a weather radio, a first aid kit, or even a flashlight, and you can save money on all of those things in the coming days. From Saturday to Monday, you can buy select emergency preparation supplies tax free while stocking up for those potential emergency situations. Academy Store Director BJ Bessent said they have Amarillo residents covered.

We have everything from first aid supplies to flash lights to your lower end coolers. We love to be able to support the community and actually get out here and have some of those for them and save a little money," said Bessent.

On Monday you can also join folks at Academy to get your weather radio programmed by a member of our NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather Team.

Here's a list of items that qualify for this tax-free event:

Batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300

Portable generators priced less than $3,000

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

