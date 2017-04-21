Amarillo College Board of Regents candidates

Hear from each candidate on why they deserve your vote.

Alfonso Zambrano – 32, Angelo State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University as well as a juris doctorate from Texas Tech, is a corporate lawyer.

Daniel Martinez – 62, Oklahoma Panhandle State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is a financial adviser at Dale Buckner, Inc.

Danny South – 55, AC graduate with an associate degree in electrical engineering, is a building inspector and owner of American Inspection Services.

Don Nicholson – 67, a public health specialist who works for the Texas Department of State Health Services, is a former regents board chair.

Jay Barrett – 53, running for re-election, is the principal of Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning at Amarillo ISD.

Michele Fortunato – 65, running for re-election, is a retired attorney and current AC board chairwoman. She has been a board member since 2004.

Sally Jennings – 61, Amarillo College and University of Texas graduate with a degree in business, is an independent investor.

Sandra Faye Dunn – 59, a Sears Holding Co. quality maintenance technician, is a former Amarillo mayoral candidate and former AC student.