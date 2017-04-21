APD once again able to provide funeral escorts at any time

Late last year, The Amarillo Police Department made changes to their funeral escort policy due to a shortage of police vehicles and a high volume of calls in the afternoon. This kept officers from providing escorts after 1:00 p.m.

The APD says funeral escorts require multiple off duty officers, however they must use police vehicles from the fleet for the entire department. Changes in staffing made more officers available, but required more vehicles.

Chief Ed Drain spoke with the City Council where they came up with a solution. Three retired vehicles that were out of service were kept and refurbished, strictly to be used for funeral escorts.

The department is now able to allow officers to continue providing funeral escorts for the community at any time.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.