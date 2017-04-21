Meet the Candidates: James Allen for AISD School Board

Running For: AISD Board Of Trustee's

Community Involvement: Mr. Allen is an incumbent candidate who has been a member of the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees since 1999. James is a native of Amarillo, and graduated from Tascosa High School. He has been active in the Amarillo community for many years volunteering with the Kiwanis Club, North Branch YMCA, NAACP, and The ACE (Achievement to Commitment to Education) Advisory Committee.

How do you feel about diversity education among your staff?

"I certainly think it's necessary. I think diversity education for both our staff our students and our community is important. We live in a varied world with a lot of different backgrounds and ideas and cultures and i think we could always be better. So, I think it's an opportunity for us to grow as a district and I look forward to continuing that discussion with my fellow board members."

How do you feel about ending busing and creating community schools and what the board of trustees needs to do to make that happen?

"I absolutely agree with it. In fact I am the trustee that brought it up and we have already begun the process. The way we are going to do it is engage the community. Every student in Amarillo should be able to attend their neighborhood school. I think it is better for academics, I think it helps the community and it's also a cost saver for the district so there is not really a negative for this. We will be able to add on to our existing school in North Heights without having to build new schools it makes sense to do this."

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCown as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

To learn more about James Allen visit amaisd.org/cms

Early voting times and locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

