Sad Monkey Railroad makes final stop in Canyon

After a long restoration process the Sad Monkey Railroad has made its final stop in Neblett Park, just south of the Canyon Square.

For the last 21 years the train has been out of commission and subject to the weather of West Texas.

After the Barbara Logan, the train's benefactor and former owner, jumped through several hoops, the train has been fully restored and sits on the original tracks laid in 1953.

"This was a huge task and there were moments when I didn't think I could get it done," said Logan. "However there was always a blessing waiting for me that encouraged me to continue."

In attendance for Thursday's unveiling were city officials, builders, former patrons and employees of the Sad Monkey Railroad. One of those employees was Jason Miller, an engineer who drove the trains from 1985 to 1993.

"Those were some of the most important years of my life," said Miller. "It taught me how to work and more than anything how to interact with people."

There are plans to build a depot for the train, however the project requires additional donations.

To donate call (806) 452-9312.

