APD investigating pizza delivery robbery

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a man delivering pizza was robbed at gun point Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Maverick around 10:30 p.m. on a robbery.

The victim says when he got out of his vehicle, he was met in the street by a man who pointed a gun at him.

Police say the suspect took money and pizza from the victim and left on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6'0" in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

This is the third time in as many weeks a delivery driver has been robbed at gunpoint. Amarillo police reported two similar incident earlier this month.

