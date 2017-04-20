Earth Day festivities celebrate healthy wildlife for years to come at Amarillo Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo is serious about preserving healthy wildlife and families for generations to come, which is why they will once again celebrate Earth Day.

This Saturday, April 22nd you and your family can be part of the festivities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo inside Thompson Park.

Activities will feature interactive Zoofari carts, exhibits on wildlife conservation and scavenger hunts. However, keeper chats, hands-on crafts and other activities like a PBS Kids viewing room will also be available.

Admission is FREE this year thanks to The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Help & Hope Campaign.

This come-and-go event will create special experiences for kids and families to explore the outdoors together, learn about caring for our planet's animals and caring for the most vulnerable citizens, which are our children.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the event will kick off the 'Week of the Young Child'. Participants will learn about resources available for families at the community booths located inside and around the zoo.

Daniel Tiger from the PBS Kids series,'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood' will be the event's special guest.

For more information about this year's Earth Day event, you can call the Amarillo Zoo at 381-7911 or visit AmarilloZoo.org

If you are interested in helping the Help and Hope program, visit HelpandHope.org

