Meet the Candidates: Eric Darnell for AISD School Board

Running For: AISD Board Of Trustee's

Community Involvement: Mr. Darnell is an incumbent candidate and is running for his second term on the Districts Board of Trustee's. Eric and his wife have five kids who are either currently attending AISD schools or have graduated from the district. He was born and raised in Amarillo and has been active in the community and the schools. He has been a middle school teacher in AISD and served on the Wesley Community Center Board of Directors.

How do you feel about diversity education among your staff?

"I think diversity is huge, but I see diversity in terms of more than just race. There is diversity in thought, there is diversity in belief, and there is diversity in background."

How do you feel about ending busing and creating community schools and what the board of trustees needs to do to make that happen?

"It starts out with engaging with the community, the North Heights community. The second piece of that is actually getting involved with the office of Civil Rights. Those are challenging things, not so much in what we do but in how we get buy in from the community and actually implement what they want to see in their community. When I say buy in from the community it's students, it's parents, and it's also students being bused into that community to be participants of the Magnet Program. But it's something that is very much on the forefront of our minds and we are going to get this right as a school district."

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCown as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

To learn more about Eric Darnell visit amaisd.org/cms

Early voting times and locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

