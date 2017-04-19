Merger creates Top of Texas Crime Stoppers

The Texas Crime Stoppers Council has approved a merger between Pampa/Gray County Crime Stoppers and Wheeler County Crime Stoppers, creating the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers.

The council says merging the organizations will "better serve all of the communities now represented."

The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers will serve Gray, Wheeler and Roberts Counties.

While revamping the tipline, website, and social media accounts, tips can be made by calling (806) 669-2222.

You can also submit any information by downloading the "P3 Tips" app.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.