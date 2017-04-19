Roberts County asking for updated landowner information

The Roberts County Sheriff's Office is asking for landowners and ranchers to update their contact information.

During the recent wildfires, the sheriff's office says they were not able to make contact with ranchers and landowners because of outdated information.



To update your information, call (806) 868-3121 and the ranch information form can be emailed, faxed or mailed to you.

Updating your information will allow the sheriff's office to reach you in case of an emergency on your land.

