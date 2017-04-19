Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition launches website to provide resources to teens

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition (TPPC) is now working to provide more resources to teens in the area to prevent pregnancy.

"Out of the number of babies born in Potter county alone, over half of them are born to single moms and over half of the single moms are living in poverty," said Raul Rodarte-Suto, TPPC Chair. "That not only says a lot about generational poverty and some of those struggles but it also brings up some questions about the males in our community. What's going on there? What are their responsibilities? How can we bring them out of the woodwork's and create families here in our community?"

The coalition has a network of Panhandle nurses and organizations that provide various birth controls and one on one conversations about abstinence and safe sex. But in an effort to better educate area teens, the group launched their new website.

TPPC hopes it will make it easier for teens to find resources about pregnancy and counseling.

"We're slowly building some social media presence," said Rodarte-Suto. "We created an up-to-date website and what we want to do with that website it just to be a local hub of some information. Be that connection to resources and other organizations."

Not only is the coalition targeting teens but also their parents or guardians. The group is working with others like Haven Health, who will provide programs and activities to encourage mentors and family members to have conversations with their teens.

"It might be awkward and that's okay and we need to realize that it's okay to have those awkward conversations because what we are doing is helping those students," said Rodarte-Suto. "We're helping those kids, we're helping them make better choices and we're making them become better characters."

