Opportunity to attend 'Dessert and Dialogue' with Superintendent - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Opportunity to attend 'Dessert and Dialogue' with Superintendent Dana West

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The public will have several chances this week to meet with AISD's Superintendent Dana West.

She will be hosting 'Dessert and Dialogue' events. This series of community meetings will allow parents and members of the community to voice concerns and discuss AISD's future.

The meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 a.m.
Polk St. United Methodist Church Wesley Hall, 1401 S. Polk

Thursday, May 4, 7:00 p.m.
Alamo Neighborhood Center, 1502 S. Cleveland

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly