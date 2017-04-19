Opportunity to attend 'Dessert and Dialogue' with Superintendent Dana West

The public will have several chances this week to meet with AISD's Superintendent Dana West.

She will be hosting 'Dessert and Dialogue' events. This series of community meetings will allow parents and members of the community to voice concerns and discuss AISD's future.

The meetings are as follows:



Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 a.m.

Polk St. United Methodist Church Wesley Hall, 1401 S. Polk



Thursday, May 4, 7:00 p.m.

Alamo Neighborhood Center, 1502 S. Cleveland



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.