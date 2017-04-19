MDA partners with local firefighters for Fill the Boot campaign

More than 250 firefighters will line the streets this week to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Amarillo firefighters partnered with the MDA to kick off their Fill the Boot campaign today. Firefighters will greet motorists and shoppers, and ask them to support MDA's mission of funding research as well as empowering young kids and adults. IAFF Local 542 President Dana Havlik said it's all an effort to change lives.

"For the kids who normally don't live a normal life to, have a week of just being a normal kid and do the things they can't normally do, that is life changing," said Havlik.

The Fill the Boot campaign helps kids like Gentry Marsh. She was diagnosed two years ago with myasthenia gravis, but she's not letting that stand in the way of her dreams.

"I want to be a firefighter when I grow up. They're my heroes," said Gentry.

Gentry's mother Erin Marsh said Gentry's disease impacts them every day.

"Watching your child suffer is... I don't think it'll ever get easy. We're constantly on the road between here and Fort Worth, just going back and forth to doctors," said Marsh.

The campaign runs today through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. You can Fill the Boot at the following locations:

34th and Bell

45th and Coulter

I-40 and Western

21st and Western

Pipes and Drums at I-40 and Ross.

Market Street on Georgia

Firefighters collected almost $60,000 last year and are on a mission to raise $75,000 this year. Amarillo Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee said the community effort has historically been incredible.

"I'm amazed every year at the generosity of our citizens and all the nice comments we get too while we're out working on the street these next 3 days. It really makes you proud of the community we live in."

To support the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign online, click here.



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.