Meet the Candidates: Renee McCown for AISD School Board

Running For: AISD Board Of Trustee's

Community Involvement: Mrs. McCown is an incumbent candidate and is running for her third term on the Districts Board of Trustee's and is currently serving as Vice President of the board. Renee is a stay at home mom of three kids in the district. She is passionate about being on the board to continue helping AISD provide a quality education to its students. She is active in the Amarillo community serving on multiple boards including the city of Amarillo Board of Parks and Recreation.

How do you feel about diversity education among your staff?

"There is diversity in every entity of our community. So, I think we always need to be sensitive to people's feelings whether it be their race, gender or religion. As far as having external people coming in and training the district on diversity, I don't think that is needed."

How do you feel about ending busing and creating community schools and what the board of trustees needs to do to make that happen?

"I think that is very important. The office of Civil Rights when they implemented the busing was in the 70's so I am so glad we are looking into trying to make North Heights a school in the district to have a community school for those kids."

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCown as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

To learn more about Renee McCown visit amaisd.org/cms

Early voting times and locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

