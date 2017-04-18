4 homeless veterans honored before proper burial

Four homeless veterans from Carson and Potter County will soon be given the proper burial for former soldiers.

Veterans honored;

SA Jerry Stephen Harris, 56, U.S. Navy

Laird Orton Jr., 67, U.S. Army (Vietnam)

SrA Michael Papinchak, 59, U.S. Air Force

Sgt. Michael Wayne Topps, 69, U.S. Air Force (Vietnam)

These men were honored Tuesday for their service with the armed forces.

More than 100 people were in attendance to hear their names read and learn about the growing homeless veteran population in the panhandle.

According to Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner there are more than 200 homeless veterans in our area and the need for support continues to grow.

"The homeless population is getting bigger in Amarillo and we've got to do something about it," said Judge Tanner. "Hopefully this ceremony will be something we can do to give them the recognition they deserve."

Early Thursday morning the Patriot Guard will escort the ashes to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

On Friday, all four veterans will receive a full National Military Honors Funeral.

"We never forget," said Don Spence Commander of the Volleys for Veterans Honor Guard. "One of our mottos is we never forget, and we never forget our veterans."

