Meet the Candidates: John Ben Blanchard for AISD School Board

Running For: AISD Board Of Trustee's

Community Involvement: Mr. Blanchard is an incumbent candidate and is running for his fourth term on the board. He has served as both Board President and Vice President throughout his terms in office. He has been a practicing lawyer for over 30 years and has lived here in Amarillo since 1991. He has served on many community boards including the Children's Learning Center of Amarillo and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

How do you feel about diversity education among your staff?

"Within AISD we don't really have a diversity problem. It is more of an issue raised by the adults than it is by the students. Right now we run on a very tight budget and as a result we have to decide where our money is best spent. We believe our first and only job is to provide a good education to our children."

How do you feel about ending busing and creating community schools and what the board of trustees needs to do to make that happen?

"Times have changed and Amarillo is a more diverse community now. The people in North Heights would like to have a local community school and we understand that concern. So we created a committee to look at that and met with the community leaders from that community in an attempt perhaps to reopen a local school and give them the neighborhood feel they lost back in the 1970's."

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCowan as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

To learn more about John Ben Blanchard visit amaisd.org/cms

Early voting times and locations:

Randall County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue (Canyon)

Randall County Annex, 4111 South Georgia (Amarillo)

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard (Canyon)

Potter County, April 24th - April 28th (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and May 1st - May 2nd (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Santa Fe Building, 900 South Polk

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

United Amigos, 3300 East I-40

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Boulevard

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 North Buchanan Street

May 6th is Election Day.

