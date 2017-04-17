Clovis man in custody for shooting

A Clovis man is now in custody in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

At around 4:30 Saturday afternoon police were called to 400 North Hull Street for a shooting.

Clovis Police say Damion Davis began fighting with the victim, hitting him repeatedly on the head with a firearm and shooting him in the shoulder.

The victim then left in his car and says Davis continued to shoot at him.

Davis was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated battery, shooting at a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit continues to investigate this incident.

