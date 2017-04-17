Castro County farmers assess storm damage

Castro County residents continue recovery efforts from the damage Friday's severe storms left behind.

For hours the intense storm sat on top of Castro County, producing strong winds, hail, tornadoes and flooding.

"The flooding has hindered some of the clean up," AgriLife Extension Agent Craig Campbell said. "Some of the areas got between 12 to 15 inches. Obviously that ground is so saturated some of those areas have been difficult to get into and start the clean up process."

At the time of the storm, farmers from the area were mainly growing wheat and hay, which were mostly wiped out from debris, strong winds and hail.

Campbell said farmers who grow cash crops like corn lucked out because the storm hit right before their planting season.

"Its never good to have anything like this but as far as a crop stand point, we are very fortunate right now," Campbell said. " I know the wheat guys are not going to agree with me on that point but everybody was gearing up to plant within the next week."

The National Weather Service said about five tornadoes touched down in the county, the biggest categorized as an EF-3.

"We're upset our equipment is torn up. We are upset about the loss of our crops but everybody is completely amazed that we have zero lost of life," Campbell said. "To even take it a step further as far as I know not even an injury has been reported and it really goes about the same for livestock."

All weekend long surrounding neighbors have been helping each family impacted by the severe weather.

