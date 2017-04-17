Baptist Community Services seeing senior living expansion

Baptist Community Services (BCS) is working on a beautification and remodeling project called the 2020 Vision.

The first stage of this project is the expansion of the downtown Central Park Senior Living Community on 16th St.

In August, the community will welcome its Sycamore Memory Care Center off of 15th and Van Buren, which will provide care for more than 40 residents with signs of dementia.

In July, stage two of the 2020 Vision will construct new long term housing across from Sycamore.

"Stage two is the new Ware Nursing Center," said Robert Smith, BCS Vice President. "The new Ware Living Center will be right across Sycamore. It will be a two story building designed to meet the neighborhood. It will have the historic exterior. It's going to be really neat. It will be licensed for 120 beds. There will be primarily private studios with private baths done in the household style with the small house concept."

One of the final stages of the 2020 Vision is moving the current Moore Center to the existing Ware Living Center. The old Moore Center will be transitioned into a multipurpose building for both residential and community use.

Right now, BCS is also remodeling The Arbors Long Term Care Facility and Rehabilitation Center, which is located at 1910 Medi Park Dr. This includes a 3,800 square foot gym, which is under construction.

"Then we are adding in a lot of living space at The Arbors, which is more hospitality oriented," said Smith. "The gym is going to be remarkable, you can play half court basketball in there and we will be adding in a lot of high tech senior specific equipment in that gym along with the remarkable staff that we already have out there."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.