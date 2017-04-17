Amarillo College Board of Regents election

There are nine candidates vying for the three available seats on the Amarillo College Board of Regents. The winning candidates will have a major influence in governing the school and giving it direction.

The board has three main responsibilities: setting AC's policy, hiring a college president and approving the annual operating budget.

Last year, AC's budget was close to $60 million and included setting the tax rate, tuition and student fees.

"It is very important that these public officials are well respected in the community but above all they are well informed about the needs of the community and the needs of the community college," said Mark White, the executive vice president and general counsel with AC.

The board of regents election is different from most elections in that it uses cumulative voting. This means each candidate will have their name on the ballot three times, and the voters are given three picks.

Voters can nominate the same candidate three times or spread their votes around.

The top three candidates with the most votes will each serve a six year term on the AC Board of Regents.

Here is a list of the candidates in alphabetical order,

Alfonso Zambrano – 32, Angelo State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University as well as a juris doctorate from Texas Tech, is a corporate lawyer.

Daniel Martinez – 62, Oklahoma Panhandle State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is a financial adviser at Dale Buckner, Inc.

Danny South – 55, AC graduate with an associate degree in electrical engineering, is a building inspector and owner of American Inspection Services.

Don Nicholson – 67, a public health specialist who works for the Texas Department of State Health Services, is a former regents board chair.

Jay Barrett – 53, running for re-election, is the principal of Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning at Amarillo ISD.

Michele Fortunato – 65, running for re-election, is a retired attorney and current AC board chairwoman. She has been a board member since 2004.

Sally Jennings – 61, Amarillo College and University of Texas graduate with a degree in business, is an independent investor.

Sandra Faye Dunn – 59, a Sears Holding Co. quality maintenance technician, is a former Amarillo mayoral candidate and former AC student.

Thomas Warren III – 18, high school student and editor of an independent online newspaper is a senior at San Jacinto High School.

