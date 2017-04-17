First Capital Bank hosts food drive

The First Capital Bank of Texas will have a canned food drive benefiting the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo.

The food drive starts Monday, April 17 and lasts until Friday, April 21.

Donations can be made at First Capital Bank locations on 3900 Soncy Road and 7100 Hillside Road from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The food bank is in need of items such as canned vegetables, canned meat, soups, rice, beans, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauce.

