Meet the candidates for Amarillo City Council

With one week left before early voting begins, NewsChannel 10 sat down to talk with each candidate running for a spot on the Amarillo City Council.

To help you get to know the candidates, we gave each of them 60 seconds to introduce themselves and say why they would be the best fit for their place on the council.

Watch all of their intro videos below, separated by council race.

NewsChannel 10 will bring you full interviews with the candidates all this week during our segment, Creating the Council, airing each night on the News at 10.

Mayor - Renea Dauntes

Mayor - Jim Lowder

Mayor - Ginger Nelson

Council Place 1 - Elaine Hays

Council Place 1 - Elisha Demerson

Council Place 2 - James Schenck

Council Place 2 - Freda Powell

Council Place 3 - Dr. Eddy Sauer

Council Place 3 - Tom Warren II

Council Place 4 - Mark Nair

Council Place 4 - Howard Smith

