Animal shelter at full capacity again, fees being waived

Once again, the City of Amarillo's animal shelter has reached full capacity, and it is at a critical level. This of course places many animals at risk of euthanasia.

To facilitate the return of these pets to their families, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) is waiving all reclaim fees, and those fees related to microchipping and rabies shots through the end of the business day Thursday, April 20. This does not include any associated medical bills incurred on the animal’s behalf.

The City’s shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to view pictures of animals currently in the shelter.

