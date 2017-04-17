Arrests made in weekend homicide case

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting turned homicide.

According to the Amarillo Police Department's Special Crimes Unit, 30-year-old Jesus Coronado-Sanchez was standing with a group of people outside of a residence in the 2600 block of Rule Street around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

A vehicle drove by and began shooting at the group. Coronado-Sanchez was struck in the upper body and died at the scene.

The Special Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined Coronado-Sanchez had been involved in an ongoing dispute with another person.

Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that there were two possible suspects in the case, 30-year-old Vicente Ortiz and 21-year-old Cristian Omar Villaloboz.

Ortiz and Villaloboz were located in the 600 block of North Marrs St. and were detained. Murder warrants were later issued for both suspects and they were both booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Justice of the Peace Richard Herman has ordered an autopsy that will be performed Tuesday morning.

