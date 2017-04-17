AISD School Board Candidate Preview

There are multiple local elections this May and NewsChannel10 is working to bring you up to speed on all of the candidates running for Amarillo City Council, Amarillo College Board of Regents and the AISD School Board.
5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCowan as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.
The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.
Throughout this week on Early Show, Rachel Gollhardt will be previewing each of the candidates and asking them questions about issues facing the district.
We will also be posting brief video stating why they believe you should vote for them right here on our website.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Mr. Blanchard is an incumbent candidate and is running for his fourth term on the board.
Mr. Blanchard is an incumbent candidate and is running for his fourth term on the board.
Mrs. McCown an incumbent candidate and is running for her third term on the board.
Mrs. McCown an incumbent candidate and is running for her third term on the board.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.