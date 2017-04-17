AISD School Board Candidate Preview

There are multiple local elections this May and NewsChannel10 is working to bring you up to speed on all of the candidates running for Amarillo City Council, Amarillo College Board of Regents and the AISD School Board.

5 candidates are vying for 4 spots on the AISD Board this term. Running are incumbents Eric Darnell, John Ben Blanchard, James Allen, Renee McCowan as well as newcomer Christy Cooper Wilkinson.

The district uses cumulative voting. So, you can put all 4 of your votes toward one candidate or spread them out however you wish. Then, the top four candidates with the most votes will win.

Throughout this week on Early Show, Rachel Gollhardt will be previewing each of the candidates and asking them questions about issues facing the district.

We will also be posting brief video stating why they believe you should vote for them right here on our website.

