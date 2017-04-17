RECALL ALERT: Polaris recalls Ranger 900 due to fire and burn hazards

Polaris recalls Ranger 900 due to fire and burn hazards. A heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

This recall involves all model year 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs).

The recalled ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats and a rear box. “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs.

All 2015 Ranger 900 models and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side towards the rear of the vehicle. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com



Polaris has received 13 incident reports involving the recalled ROVs, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2014 through March 2017 for between $13,400 and $21,300.

Contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC

