RECALL ALERT: Polaris recalls Ranger 900 due to fire and burn hazards

Polaris recalls Ranger 900 due to fire and burn hazards. A heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.
This recall involves all model year 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs).
The recalled ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats and a rear box. “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs.
All 2015 Ranger 900 models and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side towards the rear of the vehicle. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com
2015
R15RTA87AA
RANGER 900 XP SAGE GREEN
2015
R15RTA87AR
RANGER 900 XP SOLAR RED
2015
R15RTA87AC
RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
2015
R15RTE87AA
RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN
2015
R15RTE87AR
RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED
2015
R15RUA87AA
RANGER CREW 900 SAGE GREEN
2015
R15RUA87AR
RANGER CREW 900 SOLAR RED
2015
R15RUY87AA
RANGER CREW 900-6 SAGE GREEN
2015
R15RTE87AK
RANGER XP 900 EPS BLACK PEARL
2015
R15RTE87AM
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY
2015
R15RTE87AS
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED
2015
R15RTE87AW
RANGER XP 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
2015
R15RTE87AX
RANGER XP 900 EPS SANDSTONE METALLIC
2015
R15RTE87AZ
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED SILVER
2015
R15RTE87AB
RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER EDITION
2015
R15RUE87AC
RANGER CREW 900 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
2015
R15RUE87AM
RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY
2015
R15RUE87AS
RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUNSET RED
2015
R15RUE87AW
RANGER CREW 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
2015
R15RUZ87AC
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
2015
R15RUZ87AS
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS SUNSET RED
2015
R15RUZ87AW
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
2015
R15RTE87AV
RANGER XP 900 EPS VOGUE SILVER DELUXE
2015
R15RTE87A5
RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER DELUXE EDITION
2015
R15RTE87A2
RANGER XP 900 EPS NORTHSTAR DELUXE EDITION
Polaris has received 13 incident reports involving the recalled ROVs, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2014 through March 2017 for between $13,400 and $21,300.
Contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Source: CPSC
