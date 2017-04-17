Clovis Police investigate drive by shooting

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard on a call of shots fired. Police say a vehicle drove slowly through the area, while passengers fired shots repeatedly out the window, striking vehicles and a home. No one was injured in the incident and Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit are investigating.

If you have have any information on the shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-736-7000.

