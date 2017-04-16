Shi Lee's Easter Egg Hunt spreads community positivity

There has been plenty of Easter fun this weekend in the Panhandle, and it continued today at Bones Hook Park.

Shi Lee's BBQ hosted a community Easter egg hunt. They had a great turnout, from the youngest scavengers to the adult egg hunters. The restaurant's owner Tremaine Brown said events like this one makes Amarillo a more positive city.

"Its just an opportunity to give back to the community, to try to have something positive instead of all the negative that you hear and see going on. It's not me, its my community. They get behind me anytime I want to do something," said Brown.

Shi Lee's had free food for all and thousands of eggs across the park to wrap up our Easter Sunday events.

