The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church celebrated Easter with an outdoor twist this morning.

They held their 5th annual Easter Son-Rise service in the Palo Duro Canyon. The celebration had a singing praise team, and interviews with biblical characters Mary Magdeline and Mary the mother of Jesus. Reverend Joe Andrajack led the sermon, saying he believes the setting makes the whole experience more personal.

"You can preach a sermon but to put it in a dramatic setting is so much more effective and it makes it much more of a personal thing especially when your hearing, in a sense, from those who were present at Christ's crucifixion and resurrection," said Andrajack.

Attendees also had the opportunity to make donations, benefiting the Prince of Peace youth group and West Texas A&M's Lutheran Campus Ministry.

If you would like to make a contribution, contact the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church here.