AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Spring 2017 Amarillo Job Fair is this Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

From 10 am to 3 pm, you can explore a variety of employment opportunities from entry level to full time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales and more. Candidates should come dressed for success and be prepared for interviews.

For a full list of employers who are attending the event, click here.

