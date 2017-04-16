Inner City Health Fair provides free screenings

The West Texas A&M Nursing department is holding an Inner City Health Fair this week.

They will offer free health screenings alongside other local partners including Heal the City, Texas Tech school of Pharmacy, and the Amarillo Health Department. These screening include BMI, blood pressure, blood glucose, pap smears, cholesterol, and HIV.

You can attend the health fair tomorrow from 4 pm to 8 pm in the Generation Next Worship Center located at 604 S. Tennessee. All attendees will get a free meal and gift bags filled with person hygiene products.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.