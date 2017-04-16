Area lane closures

As we head back to work this week, we have a look at some lane closures that might cause you a delay.

Tomorrow, the right and center lanes on I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for bridge deck repair. Various lanes will close in both directions from Arnot Road to Adkinson Road for fog seal operations. The right lane of I-40 at the Carson County line will be closed in both directions for concrete and hot mix repair as well.

Those of you traveling through S.E. 3rd Avenue and Ross Street may want to find an alternate route this week as pavement repairs are made at that intersection. While repairs are completed, traffic along Ross Street will be reduced to a single lane in both directions.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm, S.E. 3rd Avenue will be closed at Ross Street. Westbound traffic on S.E. 3rd will detour south on Ross Street to S.E. 10th Avenue. Eastbound traffic on S.E. 3rd Avenue will be detoured south on Arthur Street to S.E. 10th Avenue as well. Those repairs are anticipated to be completed by this Friday, April 28th.

ONGOING PROJECTS

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.

Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8 th and 6 th avenues.

Fillmore Street will be down to two lane s between 4 th and 8 th avenues.

s between 4 and 8 avenues. Expect intermittent one lane closure s during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations: On Pierce Street at 6 th Avenue On Fillmore at 6 th Avenue On 10 th Ave at Buchanan Street

s during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed. Various lane closure s will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.

s will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line. Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will remain closed until April 21st.

The outside (right) lane s of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane ) and the center and right lane s of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335. The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

From I-27 to Valleyview Drive, traffic will be reduced to one lane east and westbound with no left turn lane s.

