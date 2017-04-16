Early morning homicide under investigation

Amarillo Police and the Special Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning homicide.

Around 1:00 am, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Rule on a shooting. We're told a group of people were standing in the front yard of the home when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. A 30-year-old man was shot in the upper body and died at the scene. No other people were injured in the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Amarillo Special Crimes Unit at (806)378-9468.

