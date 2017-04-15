Shooting under investigation near North Bivins St. - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Shooting under investigation near North Bivins St.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in North Amarillo.

Details are limited at this time but Amarillo police tell us one person was shot in the 1200 block of North Bivins Street. As officials investigate the scene, stay with NewsChannel 10 for the latest updates.

