Dimmitt community unites following tornadoes

Severe storms moved through the Panhandle last night, producing several tornadoes, damaging hail and some flooding.

The town of Dimmitt was hit the hardest. One tornado caused extensive property damage to several areas on the Northwest side of town. One family lost a large barn while their neighbor lost most of their house. Dimmitt resident Beau Bradley was at his father's home when the tornado hit and was able to take shelter with his wife, but now comes the hard part... assessing the damage and cleaning up. But luckily, they don't have to do it alone.

"All these people come around to help all day. I haven't called anyone, everyone's just showed up and volunteered," said Bradley. He continued saying, "It's amazing all the gratitude we've heard from texts and calls and people being here. It's one heck of a community."

The Castro County Sheriff's Office tells us today that no injuries have been reported, and along with home damage, some cars have been flipped as well. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service estimate 5 tornadoes touched down in Dimmitt.

