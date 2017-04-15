Local election polling sites

Buzula Furniture Outlet, 716 W I-40
Chaparral Hills Church, 4000 W. Cherry
Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Blvd.
First Baptist Church (Bushland), 1800 FM 2381
Grace Community Church, 4111 Plains Blvd.
Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
Hillside Christian Church (Northwest), 600 Tascosa Rd.
Kids, Inc., 2201 SE 21st Avenue
Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5631 Pavillard
Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th Ave.
Second Baptist Church, 419 N. Buchanan
United Citizens Forum, 901 N. Hayden
Valle De Oro Fire Station, 23801 FM 1061
Wesley Community Center 1615 S. Roberts
Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th
Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. (Canyon)
Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell
Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy
Region 16 Education Center, 5800 Bell St.
Central Baptist Church, 1600 S.W. 58th
Paramount Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter St.
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Drive.
Randall County Annex, 4111 S. Georgia
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Hemphill county residents could see an increase in property taxes in order to fund a new nursing home.
Hemphill county residents could see an increase in property taxes in order to fund a new nursing home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the top cause of death for people in the first half of their lives is trauma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the top cause of death for people in the first half of their lives is trauma.
Potter county is making sure inmates who suffer from a mental illness receive the appropriate help.
Potter county is making sure inmates who suffer from a mental illness receive the appropriate help.
The Amarillo VA and Municipal Court are teaming up to help local veterans resolve any outstanding city-issued tickets, citations or violations Thursday, May 4.
The Amarillo VA and Municipal Court are teaming up to help local veterans resolve any outstanding city-issued tickets, citations or violations Thursday, May 4.
The Dalhart Police Department is trying to find the individual(s) who vandalized the new concrete retaining wall at the Highway 87 underpass.
The Dalhart Police Department is trying to find the individual(s) who vandalized the new concrete retaining wall at the Highway 87 underpass.