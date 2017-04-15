Local election polling sites - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local election polling sites

Potter County

Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road, 3601 E. Amarillo Blvd. 

Bell Ave., Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St.

Buzula Furniture Outlet, 716 W I-40

Chaparral Hills Church, 4000 W. Cherry

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Blvd.

First Baptist Church (Bushland), 1800 FM 2381

Grace Community Church, 4111 Plains Blvd.

Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Hillside Christian Church (Northwest), 600 Tascosa Rd.

Kids, Inc., 2201 SE 21st Avenue

Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5631 Pavillard

Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th Ave.

Second Baptist Church, 419 N. Buchanan

United Citizens Forum, 901 N. Hayden

Valle De Oro Fire Station, 23801 FM 1061

Wesley Community Center 1615 S. Roberts

Randall County

Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. (Canyon)

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy

Region 16 Education Center, 5800 Bell St.

Central Baptist Church, 1600 S.W. 58th

Paramount Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter St.

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Drive.

Randall County Annex, 4111 S. Georgia

