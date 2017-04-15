'Barks For Life' event benefits American Cancer Society

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy celebrated our canine companions today.

They had a "Barks For Life" event at John Stiff Park for dogs that stood by their owners during their battle with cancer. Organizers said this event is kind of like relay for life, but dog-style. It's all a part of their mission to benefit the American Cancer Society and promote a Relay For Life event coming up next week Friday, April 21st.

Organizers spent the morning working to get dogs adopted while educating the community. They said the main point of the event is to unite the community and get everyone out and involved in a great cause, which is to raise money for cancer research. Executive Director of the "Barks For Life" event Parth Patel also said some cancer survivors don't have family members to support them and all they have is their dogs.

"We're just trying to show appreciation to all the dogs out there by letting them know they are appreciated. Dogs are mans best friend, it's just time that we let them know," said Patel.

Vendors from around the area joined the fun, providing services like microchipping and grooming for some furry friends. TTUHSC students also hosted a free health fair during the event.

